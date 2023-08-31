Japanese oil and gas firm taps into domestic market with regional forestry project

A major oil and natural gas explorer in Japan has teamed up with a local government to back a forest project registered under the J-Credit scheme as part of its sustainability strategy to secure forest offsets at home and abroad, it announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.