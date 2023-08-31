Associate Director Commodities and Carbon Sales, Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Sydney

See yourself in our team

IB&M’s (Institutional Banking & Markets) purpose is to combine global connectivity and capability to build a better Australia. IB&M plays a critical role helping clients and the Group better understand the megatrends reshaping industries; think about what Australia will need to do to be successful in the future; and determine the role we and our clients can play in building a prosperous future.

Global Carbon, Trade & Commodities (CTC) supports domestic and international commodity, carbon, trade and supply chain finance transactional flows for CBA’s domestic and international corporate and institutional clients as well as adding sales and structuring expertise to business banking clients. Demand is emerging rapidly to broaden coverage into the global energy transition as capital reallocates towards a sustainability agenda.

Do work that matters

Associate Director, Commodities & Carbon Sales, is responsible for working with the Executive Directors in Commodities & Carbon and executing the Sales strategy across our Commodities and Carbon business segment with a focus on Australia and New Zealand. This will include building relationships with IB&M and BB clients to solve for their risk management, financing and offsetting needs across our product suite, as well as working with internal stakeholders in Trading, Risk and Coverage to execute transactions.

We’re interested in hearing from people who:

Are experienced market professionals, ideally already operating at an Associate Director level, with exposure to Commodities and Carbon markets.

In particular, for this role we are seeking good understanding of the products, financing, clients and market trends and dynamics across the Metals, Energy & Carbon space. Highly desirable for candidates to have a demonstrated ability to grow a client book and build revenue in a business.

We are looking for a team player with an ambitious and entrepreneurial mindset, and who is pro-active and self-motivated.

As the successful applicant you’ll be rewarded with a structured career path within Institutional Banking and Markets business that offers a competitive market salary, annual performance incentives, and a flexible working environment. We support our people with the flexibility to balance where work is done at least half their time each month connecting in office. We also have many other flexible working options available including changing start and finish times, part time arrangements and job share to name a few. Talk to us about what flexible working arrangements mean for you!

Advertising End Date: 14/09/2023

