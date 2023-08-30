Industrial Decarbonization Specialist, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Do you have industry expertise and a passion for addressing climate change? Are you looking to join a world-class program at the forefront of global climate policy? The Cap-and-Trade Program (Program) is seeking an enthusiastic team member with expertise in the industrial sector to work on assessing existing and new low-emissions industrial and energy generation technologies and the development, implementation, and analysis of the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions programs.
Within the Industrial Strategies Division, Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch (CCPEB) has a position available for a motivated Air Pollution Specialist (APS) in the Program Development Section, which is responsible for technical and economic analyses of industrial, natural gas, electricity, and allowance allocation policy for the Cap-and-Trade Program and provides ongoing evaluations for associated strategies, regulations, and programs, including strategies to decarbonize cement use in California and to evaluate and support the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen.
Under the direction of an Air Resources Supervisor I, the APS will work as part of a highly motivated internal team with a diverse skill set and will play a key role in assessing existing and new low-emissions industrial and energy generation technologies and assessing approaches to decarbonizing the industrial sector and mitigating emissions leakage risk associated with the Program.
The APS will primarily work in concert with colleagues and stakeholders to perform technical and scientific evaluations related to hydrogen, Program allowance allocation for the industrial sector and develop, assess, and interpret regulations, policy concepts, and other Program-related information.
This position requires scientific and technical analysis of environmental policies; understanding and use of technical, economic and/or financial, and market data; consultation with stakeholders; interpretation and application of regulatory requirements; evaluation of environmental policies; and project management skills. Specific duties for this position include:
- evaluating, developing and implement recommendations for hydrogen in California’s climate programs:
- assessing and monitoring industrial sector leakage risks associated with the Program;
- ensuring the quality of data and information reported to the Program;
- recommending creative solutions to policy challenges;
- developing and reviewing materials to communicate Program information and requirements;
- interacting with stakeholders and other agencies to ensure alignment on GHG measures and other activities.
You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.
Working Conditions
The positions at the CARB may be eligible for telework with in-person attendance based on the operational needs of the position under Government Code 14200 for eligible applicants residing in California, subject to the candidate meeting telework eligibility criteria set forth in the CalEPA telework policy and/or future program need. Employees not residing in California are not eligible for telework. Regardless of hybrid telework eligibility, all employees may be required to report to the position’s designated headquarters location at their own expense, as indicated on their duty statement.
- Position located in a high-rise building
- Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)
- Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods.
- Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone.
- Additional working condition(s): Travel may be required up to 5% of the time for meetings and conferences.
Special Requirements
- The position(s) require(s) a Background Investigation be cleared prior to being hired.
Desirable Qualifications
- Have excellent written and oral communication skills appropriate for a range of audiences;
- Understand scientific methods and policy assessment;
- Have expertise in hydrogen or other low-emissions fuels
- Be proficient in applying methods to assess and mitigate GHG emissions leakage;
- Be able to understand and analyze complex technical and policy issues;
- Have superb analytical, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills;
- Demonstrate initiative and continue to develop needed knowledge and skills;
- Work well independently and as a member of a team;
- Possess excellent interpersonal skills to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships; and
- Be capable of coordinating with community, industry, environmental, government agency, and other stakeholders.
