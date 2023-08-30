Industrial Decarbonization Specialist, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Do you have industry expertise and a passion for addressing climate change? Are you looking to join a world-class program at the forefront of global climate policy? The Cap-and-Trade Program (Program) is seeking an enthusiastic team member with expertise in the industrial sector to work on assessing existing and new low-emissions industrial and energy generation technologies and the development, implementation, and analysis of the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions programs.

Within the Industrial Strategies Division, Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch (CCPEB) has a position available for a motivated Air Pollution Specialist (APS) in the Program Development Section, which is responsible for technical and economic analyses of industrial, natural gas, electricity, and allowance allocation policy for the Cap-and-Trade Program and provides ongoing evaluations for associated strategies, regulations, and programs, including strategies to decarbonize cement use in California and to evaluate and support the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen.

Under the direction of an Air Resources Supervisor I, the APS will work as part of a highly motivated internal team with a diverse skill set and will play a key role in assessing existing and new low-emissions industrial and energy generation technologies and assessing approaches to decarbonizing the industrial sector and mitigating emissions leakage risk associated with the Program.

The APS will primarily work in concert with colleagues and stakeholders to perform technical and scientific evaluations related to hydrogen, Program allowance allocation for the industrial sector and develop, assess, and interpret regulations, policy concepts, and other Program-related information.

This position requires scientific and technical analysis of environmental policies; understanding and use of technical, economic and/or financial, and market data; consultation with stakeholders; interpretation and application of regulatory requirements; evaluation of environmental policies; and project management skills. Specific duties for this position include:

evaluating, developing and implement recommendations for hydrogen in California’s climate programs:

assessing and monitoring industrial sector leakage risks associated with the Program;

ensuring the quality of data and information reported to the Program;

recommending creative solutions to policy challenges;

developing and reviewing materials to communicate Program information and requirements;

interacting with stakeholders and other agencies to ensure alignment on GHG measures and other activities.

Additional tasks will include preparing briefing papers, correspondence, and presentations to describe regulatory programs, articulate policy positions, and solicit feedback; providing regulatory guidance and interpretation; and meeting with and responding to inquiries from industry, government agencies, and other stakeholders. Especially as it relates to regulating industrial emissions, the APS will consult with local, State, and Federal agencies and international forums involved in GHG and climate policy. The APS may act in a lead capacity or as part of a team, and this position may require occasional travel.

Desirable Qualifications

In addition to evaluating each candidate’s relative ability, as demonstrated by quality and breadth of experience, the following factors will provide the basis for competitively evaluating each candidate:

Have excellent written and oral communication skills appropriate for a range of audiences;

Understand scientific methods and policy assessment;

Have expertise in hydrogen or other low-emissions fuels

Be proficient in applying methods to assess and mitigate GHG emissions leakage;

Be able to understand and analyze complex technical and policy issues;

Have superb analytical, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills;

Demonstrate initiative and continue to develop needed knowledge and skills;

Work well independently and as a member of a team;

Possess excellent interpersonal skills to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships; and

Be capable of coordinating with community, industry, environmental, government agency, and other stakeholders. In addition to quality and breadth of previous experience, the following factors will provide the basis for competitively evaluating each candidate. Preferred candidates for this position will: The successful candidate will have a strong background in applied science and/or environmental policy. The best candidates will display an ability to assess a variety of technical and other information in coordination with others to draw sound conclusions about regulatory interpretations and compliance with requirements. Specialized knowledge related to industrial fuels and technologies; industrial emissions leakage; and environmental policy assessment is highly desirable. Experience with carbon markets is a plus. Project management skills are also necessary such that the incumbent can complete complex projects under tight deadlines. The successful candidate will be subject to a background check, including felony convictions and credit, because the person in this position may have access to highly sensitive carbon market information and/or the ability to electronically control such information.

Experience and Education

