Ratings firm highlights cracks in Everland’s REDD+ robustness claims

In an attempt to allay market confusion from contrasting conclusions reached by REDD+ stakeholders and academics last week, an offset ratings firm released an analysis on Wednesday explaining key shortcomings of one of the studies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.