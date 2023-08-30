US offering $350 mln to reduce methane output from oil and gas

Published 22:44 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 22:44 on August 30, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

US states can now draw on $350 million in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to monitor and reduce methane emissions from their oil and gas operations.