Americas > US offering $350 mln to reduce methane output from oil and gas

US offering $350 mln to reduce methane output from oil and gas

Published 22:44 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:44 on August 30, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

US states can now draw on $350 million in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to monitor and reduce methane emissions from their oil and gas operations.

US states can now draw on $350 million in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to monitor and reduce methane emissions from their oil and gas operations.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software