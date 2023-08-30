Americas > Brazil ETS bill vote delayed in Senate after governors issue demands

Brazil ETS bill vote delayed in Senate after governors issue demands

Published 23:11 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:11 on August 30, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A vote on legislation which includes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva's draft emissions trading system proposal that was scheduled to take place in the Senate Environmental Committee on Wednesday has been postponed.

