Senior Specialist, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) Reporting, BASF – Berlin/Hybrid

In Global Business Services, we support BASF’s divisions with a cross-functional network and offer modern solutions tailored to the needs of the business. As a specialized service unit we ensure a high level of customer orientation and we design our services to be cooperative, efficient and future-oriented.

RESPONSIBILITIES



In our Customs team you build up Knowledge and analyze new laws, regulations and agreements for your respective region.

You create Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) reports for our BASF entities with the defined structure of the regulation.

In advance, you extract relevant data from BASF’s SAP, Business Warehouses or downstream databases.

You ensure timely and accurate reporting services and be responsible for regular data quality checks in the reporting platform.

Moreover, you support solutions of CBAM related business questions of the respective area and support in stakeholder management.

You will be a source of contact and information within your work area for the organization.

QUALIFICATIONS

degree in Business administration, Supply Chain Management or Customs

experience in Supply Chain and Data Management

very good knowledge of English is a must but German is preferable

Innovation orientation and openness for automation and digitalization

BENEFITS

Modern sustainable office building in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg (from autumn 2023) with flexible working options, rooftop terrace and cafeteria for innovative and team-focused collaboration.

Location-independent work models with defined days of presence in Berlin and place of residence in Germany.

Flexible working hours so that you can organize your working and private life according to your needs.

Gross annual salary (full-time): €43,000 – €45,000, depending on qualifications and professional experience.

ABOUT US



Do you have any questions about the application process or the position? Please reach out to: Viktoria Pohl, viktoria.pohl@basf.com, Tel.:+49 30 2005-58390

First information about our application process can be found here: http://on.basf.com/applicationprocess.

As an international service hub, the BASF Services Europe GmbH bundles a wide range of services for the BASF Group throughout Europe. In the heart of Berlin, we combine expertise in the areas of finance, HR, supply chain, procurement, product safety and IT. We focus on digital and customer-focused solutions, to create services for future. Learn more about us and our career opportunities at basf.com/servicehub-berlin.

At BASF, the chemistry is right. Because we are counting on innovative solutions, on sustainable actions, and on connected thinking. And on you. Become a part of our formula for success and develop the future with us – in a global team that embraces diversity and equal opportunities irrespective of gender, age, origin, sexual orientation, disability or belief.

