Guyana targets $70/tonne for REDD+ sales, brushes off integrity concerns

The leader of highly-forested Guyana has touted huge aspirations for carbon markets at a recent meeting with a former UK prime minister and separately rebuffed questions on carbon credit integrity.

Guyana’s carbon market ambitions were hailed at a publicly-held conversation between President Irfaan Ali and former UK leader Tony Blair, who recently visited the country, local media reported.

“For us to achieve the transition we want with energy, and for us to achieve the shift in development focus, the carbon price must be US$70 per tonne,” Ali was reported as saying at the event on Wednesday.

“[The current market price] is not even US$7. And that is why the market is so important. We have to fix that fundamentally,” he added.

Blair, who served as the UK’s prime minister from 1997-2007, commended the development of Guyana’s Low Carbon and Development Strategy (LCDS), which placed market-based mechanisms at the forefront of financing forest climate services.

“We have to create a mechanism whereby the supposed contrast of ‘do you develop or protect the environment?’ is eliminated,” Blair reportedly said.

“And that’s where this LCDS is important because it has worked for you over the years but it can be developed over the next few years if you get the right propulsion from the COP28 to something very, very big,” he added, referring to the upcoming year-end UN climate summit in Dubai.

Blair was in Guyana at the inauguration of the Sofia Rainforest Research Centre but the precise reason for his visit was unclear despite being asked by journalists at the event.

His not-for-profit Institute for Global Change has of late been advising governments on energy and climate policies.

NO DREAD FOR JREDD+

Guyana has received $150 million for carbon credits since 2022, according to the LCDS website, issued through its jurisdictional REDD+ (JREDD+) programme.

In a separate webinar hosted by Natural Climate Solutions Alliance on Wednesday, Pradeepa Bholanath, senior director of climate and REDD+ at Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources, played down recent concerns about the integrity of REDD+ projects.

She told the event that much of the criticism had been directed towards project-level REDD activities rather than the jurisdictional-wide focus her government was pursuing.

“Jurisdictional REDD+ looks to engage in the long term, these comments that come on [project scale] forest carbon credits somehow are coalescing into being criticisms on JREDD+ and they’re just not within that same scope because JREDD+ is designed to address leakage and permanence,” said Bholanath.

“A lot of our efforts have been placed in making the distinction, and that distinction becomes even more important as we move towards speaking with potential buyers, ensuring that they know there are these constraints but the programme design already addresses them.”

The country’s JREDD+ programme will issue between 7-7.5 mln credits a year for 2021 activity onwards under the ART TREES standard, which encompasses the entire forest estate including state and Indigenous lands, according to Bholanath.

DEALS DONE

ART TREES’ registry showed it has issued 33.5 mln credits to Guyana in 2022 for emissions covering the 2016-20 period and is projected to issue 7-7.5 mln for post-2021.

As part of the LCDS, a controversial deal was done with oil firm Hess in December, which saw the country agree to sell 37.5 mln credits worth $750 mln – with various price levels depending on the credit vintage – up to $25 per credit for 2026-30 activity.

The Hess deal came under fire from several Indigenous Peoples groups who claimed that the government had not consulted communities on their 15% revenue allocation from carbon credit projects, a claim the government had sought to play down.

The JREDD+ programme will have approximately 5 mln credits available for sale each year from 2016-2030.

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com