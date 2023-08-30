Washington partners with carbon removal devloper to tackle wildfires

Published 18:32 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 18:32 on August 30, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced plans on Tuesday to partner with a developer of carbon removal facilities to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the east of the US state.