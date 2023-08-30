Senior or Principal Consultant – Carbon Capture and Storage, Carbon Limits – Oslo

Full time job, Oslo, Norway

The fight against climate change needs creativity, fearlessness, and new ways of thinking.

Are you ready?

Carbon capture and storage presents one of the biggest opportunities for climate change mitigation. Carbon Limits is at the forefront of this exciting movement, with our experts like Gaelle and Irina helping NGOs, development banks, the private sector, and regulators to identify and deliver diverse CCS projects.

We’re looking for an experienced Consultant to join us in making a tangible impact on climate change mitigation. Perhaps you will conduct an LCA for a European CCS project, or an assessment of carbon removal potential in the Caspian region. You will be working alongside some of the industry’s leading experts, gaining skills and knowledge that benefit you and the planet.

You will be part of our open, dynamic, and friendly team that nurtures continuous learning. Our culture is entrepreneurial, meaning that you can take what you learn and turn it into real consulting assignments and proposals. This allows you to shape your career in a unique manner, combining your passions with commercial opportunities in a way that is impossible in larger organisations.

As you progress, you’ll manage larger projects, forge lasting relationships, and build genuine climate change credentials.

Carbon Limits values diversity and inclusivity. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to join us in our pursuit of a more sustainable world.

We’re Looking for Candidates Who:



Have over 8 years of consulting experience, managing projects, clients, and teams.

Transform client needs into concrete consulting assignments and proposals.

Embrace curiosity and tackle various topics fearlessly, turning new information into value.

Hold a postgraduate degree (master’s or above) in industrial ecology, economics, or engineering with outstanding academic achievements.

Possess experience in at least one of these areas: CCS, Engineered Carbon Removal, Hard-to-Abate Industries, Clean Hydrogen, Emission Accounting, LCA, Scope 1 to 3 Emission Reporting.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Bonus: Fluent in Norwegian.

Your Personal Attributes:



A team player, always willing to lend a hand.

Thrive autonomously, crafting innovative solutions to intricate challenges.

Thrilled to contribute to a small, fast-growing company shaping the future.

Devoted to climate change mitigation.

Why Choose Us?



A diverse team of experts from around the world, united by shared vision and values.

International exposure in over 30 countries, collaborating with governments, local businesses, and international finance institutions.

Working for all stakeholders, including national governments, NGOs, development banks, the private sector and regulators, giving us a truly unbiased position.

Your Oslo Adventure:



You will be working at our office in the heart of Oslo, joining a team where positive vibes and great ambitions meet. Experience Norway’s exceptional work-life balance, allowing time for family and nature.

Application Details:

If you’re excited to contribute your expertise to our team, and grow within a supportive and innovative environment, we’d love to hear from you. The closing date for applications is 30 September 2023.

You will need to send us your CV and motivation letter using this link https://bit.ly/snr-consultant-ccs or by email to job@carbonlimits.no