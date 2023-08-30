US lawmakers introduce bill to promote small forest landowner participation in carbon markets

Published 20:12 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 22:35 on August 30, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A bipartisan pair of US Congresspersons have introduced a bill to provide up to $150 million to help family and small-scale forest owners overcome barriers to developing carbon projects.