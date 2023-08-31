Indian state govt launches smallholder farmer carbon market initiative

Published 07:50 on August 31, 2023 / Last updated at 07:50 on August 31, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A state government in India announced this week it will be working with partners to establish a network of smallholders farmers that will be able to earn carbon credits for agricultural innovation.