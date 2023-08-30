Consortium lays foundation of a ‘first of its kind’ carbon credit revenue share system in Bangladesh and Cambodia

Published 11:50 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 11:50 on August 30, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A consortium has come together in a first of its kind project to enable households in Bangladesh and Cambodia access to clean cooking solutions while generating income through their cooking practices through a carbon credit revenue share system.