Agri-tech firm teams up with climate consultancy to promote sustainable rice cultivation in India

Published 10:05 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 12:23 on August 30, 2023 / Nikita Pandey

A new alliance formed this week has become the latest to target sustainable agriculture in an effort to save water and reduce methane emissions from rice cultivation in India.