Asia Pacific > Agri-tech firm teams up with climate consultancy to promote sustainable rice cultivation in India

Agri-tech firm teams up with climate consultancy to promote sustainable rice cultivation in India

Published 10:05 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:23 on August 30, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A new alliance formed this week has become the latest to target sustainable agriculture in an effort to save water and reduce methane emissions from rice cultivation in India.

A new alliance formed this week has become the latest to target sustainable agriculture in an effort to save water and reduce methane emissions from rice cultivation in India.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software