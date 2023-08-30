Americas > World to miss 2C target, only see moderate cuts in energy-related emissions, Exxon says

World to miss 2C target, only see moderate cuts in energy-related emissions, Exxon says

Published 16:30 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:27 on August 30, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

The world is far from meeting an International Panel on Climate Change target to limit global warming to 2C above pre-industrial times and will continue to use fossil fuels at a much higher rate without more investment, new technologies, and better policy settings, according to oil major ExxonMobil.

