South Korea to sign REDD+ MOU with Laos by year-end

Published 10:23 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 11:01 on August 30, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary / No Comments

South Korea is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Laos by the end of this year to deepen their cooperation on REDD+ projects, as Seoul has committed to securing more international credits for its climate goals.