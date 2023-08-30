Asia Pacific > South Korea to sign REDD+ MOU with Laos by year-end

South Korea to sign REDD+ MOU with Laos by year-end

Published 10:23 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:01 on August 30, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary  /  No Comments

South Korea is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Laos by the end of this year to deepen their cooperation on REDD+ projects, as Seoul has committed to securing more international credits for its climate goals.

