South Korea to sign REDD+ MOU with Laos by year-end

South Korea is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Laos by the end of this year to deepen their cooperation on REDD+ projects, as Seoul has committed to securing more international credits for its climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.