Asia Pacific > NZ forestry regulations have to strike the right balance to gain community support, expert says

NZ forestry regulations have to strike the right balance to gain community support, expert says

Published 07:04 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:36 on August 30, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s forestry regulations needs to be balanced to gain rural community support while at the same time allowing the sector to expand to the scale required to meet the country’s climate goals, an expert told a conference Wednesday.

New Zealand’s forestry regulations needs to be balanced to gain rural community support while at the same time allowing the sector to expand to the scale required to meet the country’s climate goals, an expert told a conference Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software