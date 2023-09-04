Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > PREVIEW: NZ ETS participants doubt September auction will clear

PREVIEW: NZ ETS participants doubt September auction will clear

Published 01:00 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:37 on September 1, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand market watchers are once again doubtful that this week’s government-held auction will clear due to a lack of demand.

New Zealand market watchers are once again doubtful that this week’s government-held auction will clear due to a lack of demand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software