Amazonian governors demand Brazil ETS proposal include subnational governance, jurisdictional REDD+ harmonisation

Published 23:44 on August 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:45 on August 29, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Nine state governors whose jurisdictions cover the Amazon rainforest have penned a letter calling for the proposed Brazilian System of Emissions Trading (SBCE) to include existing subnational REDD+ programmes, and allow subnational representatives to help comprise the future cap-and-trade system's governing body.

Nine state governors whose jurisdictions cover the Amazon rainforest have penned a letter calling for the proposed Brazilian System of Emissions Trading (SBCE) to include existing subnational REDD+ programmes, and allow subnational representatives to help comprise the future cap-and-trade system’s governing body.

