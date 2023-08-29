Amazonian governors demand Brazil ETS proposal include subnational governance, jurisdictional REDD+ harmonisation

Nine state governors whose jurisdictions cover the Amazon rainforest have penned a letter calling for the proposed Brazilian System of Emissions Trading (SBCE) to include existing subnational REDD+ programmes, and allow subnational representatives to help comprise the future cap-and-trade system’s governing body.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.