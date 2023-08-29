US government prioritises tribal and state-owned land restoration with new investment

The US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Services has announced $16.2 million to restore forest lands in tribal, state, and private sites in an effort to boost nature-based resilience to climate change, as part of its Landscape Restoration Programme.

The USDA has earmarked the cash to cover a number of short- and long-term climate adaptation challenges that the US is currently experiencing.

“Threats to forests like wildfires, insects, and disease do not stop at jurisdictional boundaries, which is why these investments in healthy and resilient forests extend beyond boundary lines,” said Randy Moore, chief of the forest service in a statement.

“These grants are critical for improving the nation’s forests that provide a range of environmental, social, and economic benefits to the American people.”

The total pot of cash is split between 11 projects taking place on tribal lands and 53 landscape-scale projects being implemented through non-for-profits including wildfire reduction projects across the West, restoring longleaf pine in the Southeast, and combatting invasive species and restoring water quality in the Northeast and Midwest.

The announcement marks the first time the Forest Service has made grants directly available to federally recognized Tribes and Alaska Native Corporations through its Landscape Restoration Program.

The funds announced on Tuesday include $3 mln allocated to restore tribal lands. The selected tribal projects are: Kuskokwim Corporation for the Kuskokwim Climate Resilient Forestry and Harvest program, Alaska – $295,200 Kenaitze Indian Tribe for the land improvement and supportive services, Alaska – $300,000 Seneca Nation of Indians for Ode:ka’ for creating biodiversity through indigenous methods of prescribed fire, New York – $300,000 Pueblo of Isleta for Isleta East Mountains fuels reduction, New Mexico – $277,076 White Mountain Apache Tribe Mount Baldy fuels reduction, Arizona – $300,000 Coeur d’Alene Tribe Hangman Creek Watershed Restoration, Idaho – $298,466 Hoopa Valley Tribe hazardous fuels reduction, California – $298,466 Kalispel Tribe of Indians for improved forest management through biochar air curtain burners, Washington – $122,434 Pechanga Band of Indians restoration of goldspotted oak borer-affected coast live oaks on the Pechanga Reservation, California – $298,846 Yurok Tribe for a forest inventory project on the Yurok Reservation – $299,190 Redwood Valley Rancheria Little River Band of Pomo Indians for landscape-scale restoration, California – $208,788

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com

