Offshore wind explosion in Asia Pacific to boost climate targets, finds report

Published 15:45 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 15:45 on August 29, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US / No Comments

New offshore wind capacity expected to built in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region between now and 2032 could abate around 650 million tCO2 a year, forecasts the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).