PGE to exit coal by 2030 and targets climate neutrality by 2040

Published 12:41 on August 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:41 on August 29, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Poland's largest utility PGE plans to spin off all its coal capacity by the end of the decade, heavily invest in wind and nuclear, and reach climate neutrality by the 2040, the firm said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

