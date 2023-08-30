FEATURE: Kelp-hosting sea caves reach new depths on carbon removals, promise multiple benefits

A California-based developer that uses manmade structures on the seabed to harvest carbon-sequestering kelp has signed its first offtake agreement for the resultant blue carbon credits and says that investor interest is strong in the projects thanks to the multiple benefits they deliver for marine life, climate change, and coastal communities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.