European firms team up to scale transaction of removals credits

Published 12:17 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 13:10 on August 29, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, International, Voluntary / No Comments

Two Europe-headquartered companies active in the removals space have announced Tuesday a partnership that will enable projects certified by one of the firms access to a large marketplace operated by the other, facilitating the trade of carbon removal credits between buyers and sellers.