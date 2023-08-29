Major Japanese companies invests in Southeast Asia-focused forestry fund

Published 10:26 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 10:26 on August 29, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A Southeast Asia-focused forestry fund by the world’s second-largest forestry asset manager has received investments from its two main shareholders, the investors announced Tuesday.