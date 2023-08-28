RGGI Market: RGAs reach 4-week high on low volume before Q3 auction

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices inched upwards on weak volume as a combination of speculator interest in the power sector carbon market’s Third Program Review, positioning ahead of next week’s Q3 auction, and weather kept current year prices above the $14 mark.
