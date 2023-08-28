VCM Report: Avoidance credit prices remain depressed to put pressure on developers

Published 18:01 on August 28, 2023 / Last updated at 18:01 on August 28, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Carbon credit prices continued to edge sideways amid a summer lull in liquidity that seems to have been exacerbated by anticipation of the ICVCM integrity initiative that will produce the first Core Carbon Principle-labelled credits in the fourth quarter.