Tata Steel boss says India should change approach on CBAM

India should rename some of its current fees and levies as carbon taxes to get a better deal under the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, instead of opting for flat refusal of the entire scheme, the CEO of Tata Steel has told local media.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.