Tata Steel boss says India should change approach on CBAM

Published 13:29 on August 28, 2023 / Last updated at 13:30 on August 28, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC / No Comments

India should rename some of its current fees and levies as carbon taxes to get a better deal under the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism, instead of opting for flat refusal of the entire scheme, the CEO of Tata Steel has told local media.