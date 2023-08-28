Vietnam plans to increase forest coverage by 20% to 2030

Published 09:08 on August 28, 2023 / Last updated at 09:08 on August 28, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

Vietnam has signed into action the Glasgow Declaration on forests and land use, setting country-specific targets around the treatment of its forests and plans to increase forest cover to the end of the decade.