Senior Policy Analyst, Markets Directorate – Climate, Ministry for the Environment – Christchurch

Permanent/Fixed Term or Secondment opportunity

• High profile policy and regulatory work on emissions pricing, including the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)

• Work directly to combat climate change

Mō te tūranga mahi | About the role

Emissions pricing, and the development and maintenance of climate market mechanisms to achieve our emissions goals, are central to Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate response. There is an active policy work programme underway across a range of market mechanisms including the ETS, agricultural emissions pricing and the voluntary carbon market.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Policy Analyst to join our high-performing and welcoming Climate Markets directorate; working with colleagues across the Climate Business Group on a range of policy projects related to emissions pricing.

Key areas of focus of the roles include:

• leading emissions pricing content in the second emissions reduction plan (ERP2)

• supporting policy analysis and modelling on the role of price in driving energy and transport sector emission reduction, as well as carbon removals like forestry

• drafting Ministerial briefs, Cabinet papers, Regulatory Impact Statements and discussion documents

• engaging with and consulting iwi/Māori and ETS stakeholders (other agencies and external parties)

• providing leadership and coaching/mentoring others to build capability within the team

You will work closely with teams in the Climate Business Group, but also work closely with other agencies, iwi, business, local government and multiple stakeholders.

This is an opportunity for you to play a key role to influence positive change and work alongside talented people who are passionate about safeguarding our environment.

Although this is a permanent role, we are open to someone joining us on a fixed term or secondment basis.B/b>

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

This is a challenging role that will see you using your policy and regulatory experience and technical analytical abilities as you navigate complex, emerging, and often ambiguous issues.

You will be adept at explaining complex technical work to non-technical audiences and be comfortable providing advice to senior management and Ministers.

We are looking for someone with experience in policy development, a collaborative approach, strong stakeholder engagement skills and the ability to quickly build credibility and trust across diverse groups.

You will also bring:

• in depth understanding of the policy development cycle

• background in economics and market mechanisms (i.e. financial, electricity or commodity markets)

• understanding of the following would be advantageous (but not necessary):

• domestic and international energy and/or transport sectors

• the ETS and/or other emissions pricing mechanisms

• a thorough understanding of Government and Parliamentary processes

• comfortable dealing with technical data and concepts, ambiguity and embrace complexity

• ability to proactively review, monitor and report any risks

• an agile approach, with a desire to make a difference

• excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively (both written and verbal), at all levels across government, the public and private sector

• ability to manage competing deadlines and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

• an ability to provide coaching advice to other team members and to work collaboratively with colleagues

• commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Whānuitanga Utu ā-Tau | Salary range

Salary range for this role is $105,802 to $128,424 pa. Appointment within this range will be based on skills and experience.

Ngā hua ka puta i te mahi ki MfE | Benefits of working at MfE

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose is He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

A key priority for the Ministry is building Te Ao Māori capability. This means we work with our Treaty partners to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work. We accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Māori into our everyday work, by delivering on Te Ao Hurihuri, our Māori capability strategy.

If you require further information about this position please contact James Coombes on james.coombes@mfe.govt.nz.

The location for this role is flexible which means you can work anywhere in New Zealand and there is an option to work from home. As a flexible friendly employer, we are happy to discuss solutions that may work for you and the business. We value and care about enabling our people to work in a way that means they can work at their best.

