Producers pick up CCAs and sell off RGAs, while speculators shorten in both markets

Published 22:30 on August 25, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on August 25, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated parties picked up California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) before the publication of historic WCI Q3 auction results and sold off RGGI Allowances (RGA), while speculators let go of permits in both markets, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.