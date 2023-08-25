Project Development Manager, Environmental Markets, 3Degrees – Portland OR preference

DESCRIPTION

Every day, we work together for what matters – bold, swift, and equitable climate action.

ABOUT THE ROLE

3Degrees helps organizations around the world implement renewable energy, transportation decarbonization, and other climate solutions. To support our work to expand our portfolio of projects that generate environmental attributes, we are looking for an experienced project development manager excited to decarbonize agriculture, transportation and other key sectors that are essential to mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. Current areas of potential focus for this role include carbon removals, agricultural supply chain emission reduction projects, and biogas projects.

This is a full time position reporting to the Director, Development. The Manager will be supported by 3Degrees’ operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification to create environmental attributes, as well as the carbon and transportation commercial teams, which manage the sale of the attributes.

The development team is based in Portland, OR. We have a preference for this new team member to join us in our Portland, OR office, or a secondary preference for a candidate that would regularly work in 3Degrees’ San Francisco, CA, Portland, ME or New York, NY offices. Highly qualified candidates located in other parts of the United States will be considered.



WHAT YOU’LL DO

The Project Development Manager will focus substantially on the following:

Originate, develop, and manage new project opportunities to structure new long-term agreements

Field inbound opportunities and quickly determine which projects offer strategic alignment with our business, expertise, and customers

Structure bespoke investment, pre-purchase, offtake, and revenue share agreements to meet specific counterparty and 3Degrees needs regarding role and financial risk/return

Build discounted cash flow models, modeling scenarios for credit delivery, project costs, credit prices, and other inputs necessary to assess an opportunity’s risk/return

Lead due diligence on project risks, including program/protocol eligibility, credit delivery, operational risk, costs, counterparty credit, and historic project performance

Draft investment memos for consideration by 3Degrees’ risk management committee

Conduct and present research and analysis for strategic consulting projects to support 3Degrees’ customers in new carbon project development

Effectively collaborate with internal stakeholders and gain support across organization including legal, finance, risk and other teams as needed

Represent 3Degrees at conferences and webinars, delivering presentations about how projects can benefit from carbon and clean fuel standard markets

ABOUT YOU



You are a motivated, mission-driven environmental professional with experience and working knowledge of carbon and transportation environmental commodity markets, and a solid understanding of how new projects are developed and financed. We believe an individual with this knowledge, combined with the following experience would be successful in this role.

3+ years of experience with environmental credit markets, project development, and/or project finance

Experience with carbon removal, agriculture and/or biogas emission reduction projects

Experience negotiating unique offtake, pre-purchase and/or financing agreements

Strong financial modeling, analysis, and structuring skills

Experience performing due diligence and presenting opportunities for investment

Track record interpreting regulatory or protocol requirements to qualify and quantify environmental credit generation

Educational background in economics, finance, or environmental sciences; Master degree is a plus

You bring a strong understanding of technical and quantitative details

Adept at building relationships and negotiating agreements

HOW WE DEFINE SUCCESS



Within 30 days

You have a solid understanding of the 3Degrees project development process, available tools and resources and are on your way to independently work on new projects

You have developed relationships with key internal stakeholders that will collaborate with you

Within 90 days

You demonstrate the ability to independently manage origination discussions with external carbon and transportation market project opportunities

You are able to identify strategic opportunities and articulate our business proposition and strengths

You have originated three promising project opportunities for our carbon or transportation markets business

Within 6 months

You have submitted three term sheets to promising carbon and upstream transportation market projects

You have established yourself as our lead for one of our three key focus areas (biogas, agriculture and/or carbon removal) (biogas, agriculture and/or carbon removal)

Within 1 year

You have become a key contributor to the origination, structuring, and due diligence of projects that will reduce over 2 million mtCO2e, serving as the main point of contact for 25% of these projects

You effectively and comfortably manage introductory meetings with opportunities, with a strong sense of 3Degrees’ value proposition to project developers and what opportunities can be rejected early in the development process

You serve as a subject matter expert on carbon and transportation markets to 3Degrees’ clients

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

Compensation: The starting base pay for this position is $79,000 to $135,000 in the US. The total compensation package for the successful candidate in this role may exceed the base pay as it includes other incentive pay. The base pay is dependent upon many factors such as location, transferable or job-related skills, work experience, relevant training, business needs, and market demands. The base salary range is subject to change and may be modified in the future

The starting base pay for this position is $79,000 to $135,000 in the US. The total compensation package for the successful candidate in this role may exceed the base pay as it includes other incentive pay. The base pay is dependent upon many factors such as location, transferable or job-related skills, work experience, relevant training, business needs, and market demands. The base salary range is subject to change and may be modified in the future Benefits : this position is eligible for a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, flexible paid time off and more. Additional information regarding the benefits available for this position can be found at: https://jobs.jobvite.com/3degrees/jobs/jointheteam

: this position is eligible for a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, flexible paid time off and more. Additional information regarding the benefits available for this position can be found at: https://jobs.jobvite.com/3degrees/jobs/jointheteam Supplemental Pay : this position is eligible for discretionary bonus programs including the company’s profit sharing program and an annual team Bonus Pool

: this position is eligible for discretionary bonus programs including the company’s profit sharing program and an annual team Bonus Pool This compensation and benefits information is based on 3Degrees’ good faith estimate as of the date of publication and may be modified in the future

OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND EQUITY

3Degrees is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where different perspectives contribute to better solutions. 3Degrees welcomes people regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or gender expression, age, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ancestry, disability, military or veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other category protected by law.