Sustainability Protocols & Standards Analyst, AgSpire – Remote

Company Overview:

AgSpire is an end-to-end implementation partner for regenerative agriculture, offering strategic advisory, project design, and on-the-ground expertise to design and execute sustainable supply shed solutions within food and agriculture value chains. Utilizing regenerative approaches and our deep knowledge of what’s possible within agriculture, our nature-based solutions yield measurable progress toward sustainability targets, with tangible outcomes related to soil health, carbon sequestration, enhanced biodiversity, and improved water and air quality.

Role Summary:

We are looking for a Sustainability Protocols & Standards Analyst to join our fast-growing organization. As a Sustainability Protocols & Standards Analyst at AgSpire, you will be responsible for developing, supporting, and partnering on a variety of technical projects for external clients as the team’s subject matter expert on carbon accounting methodologies, insetting protocols, life cycle analysis standards, and other technical project requirements. You will join a fast-paced, entrepreneurial team of professionals working at the intersection of agriculture, greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainability at the farm and corporate level. This is a full-time, remote, salaried position, reporting to the Director of Carbon & Ecosystem Service Markets.

Ideal Candidate:

The ideal candidate will be a detail-oriented, analytically-minded self-starter who is comfortable using their greenhouse gas accounting, data analysis, research, and project management skills in an ever-changing, startup environment. They will be competent in farm-level greenhouse gas accounting, enjoy approaching projects with attention to detail, and thrive in ambiguity. Strong analytical, written, and presentation skills are essential, as well as experience and comfort with data analysis and science.

What You’ll Do:

Technical Analysis (60%)

Conduct and support technical analyses for clients, including farm-level program design, project design documentation, carbon accounting exercises, and life cycle analyses.

Support the development and execution of scalable measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification processes, strategies, and approaches at the farm level.

Collaborate with producer advisors and other technical team members to gather and analyze farm level data.

Support the use of models for insetting projects and Scope 3 measurements that align with third-party standards and protocols.

Support project design to ensure compliance with leading insetting protocols and guidance.

Provide subject matter expertise on carbon accounting, insetting protocols and methodologies, and farm-level greenhouse gas accounting.

Track and monitor both corporate and compliance-based carbon accounting protocols and developments.

Project Management (40%)

Prepare a variety of technical deliverables to support clients, including presentations, technical documents, and other high-quality projects.

Plan, coordinate, and manage internal and external meetings to advance goals.

Facilitate internal and external communications to clients and other key stakeholders.

Support internal teams on projects to ensure high-quality outcomes for clients.

Help internal teams and clients to navigate ambiguous situations and ever-changing landscapes.

Lead special projects as assigned.

What We’re Looking For:

Demonstrated knowledge of carbon accounting protocols and associated methodologies.

Familiarity with the corporate sustainability landscape (the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the Science-Based Targets Initiative, the Net Zero Standard).

Ability to analyze, research, assess, and organize information and data into reports and presentations.

Ability to work independently and responsibly while managing numerous projects simultaneously.

Strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated experience with data manipulation and analysis.

Excellent technical writing and editing skills.

Self-started with exceptional people, communication and writing skills.

Ability to work effectively in a remote team environment.

Undergraduate degree in environmental science, biology, agricultural sciences, ecology, sustainability, or related disciplines, or a minimum of 3 years of work experience in a technical role is preferred.

High proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel.

At least 3 years of work experience.

Preference Will be Given to Candidates With:

Experience with the greenhouse gas accounting for the agriculture industry.

Experience with corporate greenhouse gas accounting frameworks, such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the Value Change Initiative, and others.

Experience with the technical requirements of agricultural insetting methodologies published by third-party carbon standards (Verra, CAR, and SustainCERT).

Strong understanding of sustainability, conservation practices, and regenerative agriculture.

General Information:

Region: Remote

Some travel might be required

For more information and to submit your application, email careers@agspire.com.