Quebec seeks to withdraw part of cap-and-trade offset protocol lacking additionality

Published 19:02 on August 25, 2023 / Last updated at 19:05 on August 25, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Quebec government this week released draft regulations to amend one of its compliance offset protocols, after finding that evolving processes have rendered some of the activities non-additional and ineligible for credit generation.