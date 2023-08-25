Quebec seeks to withdraw part of cap-and-trade offset protocol lacking additionality

The Quebec government this week released draft regulations to amend one of its compliance offset protocols, after finding that evolving processes have rendered some of the activities non-additional and ineligible for credit generation.
