Governments spend record amount in fossil fuel subsidies in 2022 -IMF

Published 14:35 on August 25, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:44 on August 25, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi /  International  /  No Comments

Governments spent a record $7 trillion in fossil fuel subsidies in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has calculated, more than governments spent annually on education and about two thirds of what they spent on healthcare.

