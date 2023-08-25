European carbon prices reversed direction after reaching a two-week low on Friday morning, halting a two-day drop as levels bounced back along with energy, while one of the strongest auction results this year encouraged short-positioned traders to take some profit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.