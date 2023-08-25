Experts caution against linked sectors in New York cap-and-invest regulation for transportation, building fuels

Published August 25, 2023 / Joan Pinto

Experts advocated compatibility and alignment across multiple approaches in designing New York’s economy-wide cap-and-invest regulation related to transportation and building fuels, but cautioned against linking between sectors in a webinar on Thursday.