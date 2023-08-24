WCI Markets: CCAs lift on historic auction settlement, WCAs slide into Q3 sale

Published 23:38 on August 24, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed significantly following the Wednesday publication of an all-time high clear at the Q3 auction, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) slid going into their second auction in less than a month.