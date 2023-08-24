Green groups challenge EU to ramp up its 2030 emissions target to 65%

Green groups have challenged the European Commission to revise upwards its 2030 emissions target to at least 65% compared to 1990 levels instead of the current 55%, submitting a request to the EU executive to review its legal text on annual emissions allocations for sectors outside the current EU ETS this week.