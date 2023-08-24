India can become a global export hub of wind energy, trade association says

Published 09:45 on August 24, 2023 / Last updated at 09:45 on August 24, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

India can go from being a local wind power player to a global export hub with the right policy support, the Global Wind Power Energy Council (GWEC) said in a report released Thursday.