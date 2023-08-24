China’s Guangdong to extend the scope of its regional ETS by 2030

China’s Guangdong province has released a comprehensive work plan to expand the scope of its carbon market by the end of this decade, as the economic hub aims to realise its climate goals and retain industry competitiveness.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.