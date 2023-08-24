Asia Pacific > Reaching net zero will reap Australia A$435-bln economic dividend, Deloitte report says

Reaching net zero will reap Australia A$435-bln economic dividend, Deloitte report says

Published 05:02 on August 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 05:02 on August 24, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia is expected to yield a A$435 billion ($282 bln) economic dividend if it can reach net zero emissions as well as replace existing fossil fuel-based exports with commodities and products vital for the energy transition, a new report says.

Australia is expected to yield a A$435 billion ($282 bln) economic dividend if it can reach net zero emissions as well as replace existing fossil fuel-based exports with commodities and products vital for the energy transition, a new report says.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software