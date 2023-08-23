Trading limits in EJ communities among New York’s cap-and-invest programme design options

Published 23:05 on August 23, 2023 / Last updated at 23:05 on August 23, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US / No Comments

New York is considering policy options to reduce emissions in environmental justice (EJ) communities, including the prohibition of allowance trading for plants situated in Disadvantaged Communities (DACs), government officials told a webinar on Wednesday.