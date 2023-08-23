WCI auction settles at highest level in programme history during Q3

Published 20:28 on August 23, 2023 / Last updated at 21:58 on August 23, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The August California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at its highest point of all time while slightly surpassing secondary market levels, as the advance sale clearing price also achieved a new peak, according to government data published Wednesday.