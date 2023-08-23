International > Value old REDD+ vintages like fine wine, argues developer

Value old REDD+ vintages like fine wine, argues developer

Published 18:02 on August 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:02 on August 23, 2023  / Tom Woolnough /  International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Older voluntary carbon credit vintages are not a sign of low quality, a leading REDD-focused project developer argued in a white paper published on Wednesday amid growing calls for the market to address its mounting stockpile of ageing units.

Older voluntary carbon credit vintages are not a sign of low quality, a leading REDD-focused project developer argued in a white paper published on Wednesday amid growing calls for the market to address its mounting stockpile of ageing units.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software