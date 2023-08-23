US gov’t allocates $2 mln for Mozambique carbon offset programme

Published 13:59 on August 23, 2023 / Last updated at 13:59 on August 23, 2023 / Africa, Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US government has announced it will spend $2 million over the next three years on a programme to help Mozambique develop nature-based carbon credit projects.