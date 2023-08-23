Head of Solution Sales, MRV & Supply Chain, Agreena – Copenhagen/London/Hybrid or Remote

Company: Agreena

Position: Head of Solution Sales, MRV & Supply Chain (Full-time)

Location: Full-time and Hybrid with 2 days per week in our London or Copenhagen office

How to apply: Candidates can apply via our careers site at https://jobs.lever.co/agreena

About Agreena

Agreena is an exciting, dynamic and purpose-oriented organisation united in a mission to drive climate impact for farmers and corporates. While we’re rooted in agriculture, finance and technology, our team of experts range from soil carbon scientists and software developers to market strategists and regulatory affairs experts. More than 30 nationalities are gathered under the common Agreena flag – either working from our headquarters in Copenhagen, offices in London or remotely across Europe.

Agreena provides solutions that drive both environmental and financial sustainability. Within the last year alone, we have helped farmers across 13 countries in their conversion journey to regenerative farming practices. Our company offers a supportive and positive work environment with opportunities for learning, leading and growth no matter where you are in your professional journey. We believe in giving our employees a lot of responsibility, and we encourage new thinking, innovation and fun.

And this is where you come in:

We’re seeking an accomplished and forward-thinking individual to take on a key role as the Head of Solution Sales which covers our MRV and Supply Chain services. In this role, you will be responsible for leading and overseeing the sales efforts as well as being the most senior relationship and sales manager for Agreena’s MRV and Supply Chain solutions. In this role, you will report directly to an ELT member – the Corporate Commercial Director for Agreena. This is a unique opportunity for a results-oriented leader to not only facilitate and oversee sales but to also strategically develop and lead a high-performing team that will drive our sales efforts to new heights.

You will be responsible for building customer relationships, executing large deals and establishing distribution pathways with partners like Food & Beverage companies, Banks, NGOs, Water Companies, Governments and Sustainability Consultants with a particular emphasis on MRV-related endeavours. You’ll also have the chance to shape the team’s strategy, assemble a high-impact group, and assume a position that provides the freedom to construct both the team and the distribution model in alignment with MRV principles.

The ideal candidate will possess a robust background in institutional coverage and an entrepreneurial outlook. They will have a passion for building and managing client relationships and sales while delivering strong financial performance and developing talent. An ability to confidently navigate uncertainty and embrace the challenges inherent during rapid growth is also crucial for success in this role.

Ideally you will be comfortable making the journey to London or Copenhagen at least 2 days per week to spend time in one of our main offices. There will also be regular travel to other offices, alongside trips to Central Europe and the US for Sales Events and Road Shows.

Your responsibilities:

Build Coverage Approach

Identify and know our clients and prospects. Demonstrate a deep understanding of our clients and prospects, especially in terms of their needs within the MRV and Supply Chain space. Actively listen to client feedback to identify their challenges and requirements. Prioritise specific client segments based on MRV-related considerations.

Lead client coverage. Lead client coverage, ensuring lasting relationships and sustained sales of the Solution Sales product portfolio.

Be a brand ambassador. Represent Agreena’s mission. Communicate our story to stakeholders with passion and authenticity.

MRV and Supply Chain Driven Revenue Growth

Own the sales plan. Create sales forecasts and related targets.

Develop prospects. Identify “white-space” for our sales team. Prioritise opportunities given resources available. Execute strategies geared to new clients.

Leadership

Hire well. Lead recruiting of MRV focused institutional sales professionals. Onboard team members for success. Focus on the strength of cultural fit.

Build Capabilities. Coach members of the team. Develop both product knowledge and sales capabilities. Deliver both day-to-day and structured feedback.

Lead by example. Foster a positive, hands-on-working and results-oriented culture. Model leadership that centres on MRV expertise and insight, fostering a culture that values MRV accuracy and collaboration.

Requirements to succeed in the role:

10+ years of sales and client coverage experience ideally from the Carbon Market, or alternatively from the Ag industry, Alternative energy or Commodity trading.

A proven ability of cultivating and nurturing robust client relationships is imperative within the context of MRV sales.

5+ years experience of leading and scaling a small team of strategic sales professionals with a particular emphasis on directing and expanding small teams of strategic sales professionals in the realm of MRV.

Comfort working in a fast growing and entrepreneurial environment.

‘Winning’ mindset; strong goal orientation.

Ability to travel when required.

Learner’s Mindset – Curious about the needs of the buyers, open-minded about solutions that meet the needs of the buyers

Creative and Adaptive – Ability to create new offerings and packages based on underlying assets and adapt based on market feedback and traction. Turning CO2eq’s into Offsets, Insets, Sponsorships, etc…

Cool w/ Complexity – Understands nuance and distinctions in overlapping concepts (e.g. removals vs reductions, insets vs offsets, etc.), can tease-out underlying components and create offering and sales frameworks that navigate the complexity.

Rigorous and Analytical – Have a strong preference for data informing actions by applying an analytics-first approach to sales and by having a rigorous approach to controls and minimization of operational risks

A communicator at heart – Ability to build strong and trustworthy relationships with external strategic partners as well as communicate and negotiate with diverse senior stakeholders both externally and internally

Big Picture – Can keep the farmer’s needs in mind while meeting the needs of the buyers. Has a vision for how offers and sales channels would develop over time.

Process-minded – Building sales infrastructure and process from scratch. Understands the steps and building blocks of the offers and sales channels as they develop over time.

What’s in it for you:

A unique opportunity to join and help shape a fast-growing tech scale up with the determination and ambitious mission to reverse climate change;

A truly global environment where you can collaborate and socialise with diverse and passionate colleagues;

Competitive compensation package and holidays;

Centrally located modern office in Copenhagen and the option to work from home a couple days a week / Remote Work Policy;

Team events throughout the year;

An exciting purpose-led culture and mission;

Open communication and supportive feedback culture.

Be your best-self everyday at Agreena:

At Agreena we are devoted to building an environment that promotes equality, inclusion, and diversity. We are on the path towards expansion and growth so with that, we believe everyone’s uniqueness should be celebrated and embraced to help us achieve this exciting journey. This is critical to our success and innovation. We want to build a product that is loved by our customers and we want the same to be reflected in our teams.

With this in mind, we are working to ensure Agreena remains a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone.