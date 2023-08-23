Technical Lead, Forest Carbon Project, Blue Carbon LLC – Dubai

Job title: Technical Lead –Forest Carbon Project

Company: Blue Carbon LLC

Job location: Dubai, UAE

Terms: Full time

Job overview

The Technical Lead will be providing expertise to support the development carbon projects in the forest sector (REDD+, ARR, IFM, etc.). The position requires both technical skills as well as a deep understanding of the carbon market and evaluation of the credit generation potential of projects. The Technical Lead will be involved in GIS and remote sensing analysis, carbon market data analysis, feasibility studies and in the technical processes required for project development in both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

Responsibilities

Conduct GIS analysis and remote sensing analysis of data related to forest carbon projects under different methodologies.

Analyze country maps to conduct hotspot mapping for optimal project options, to identify deforestation rate, land use change, NDVI, etc.

Conduct accuracy assessments and uncertainty analyses of forest cover maps and activity data.

Generate and analyze carbon stock estimations across various carbon pools, as well as emission calculations and projections in AFOLU sector.

Conduct GHG reductions/removals high-level estimation.

With a team, conduct screening analysis, feasibility studies of carbon projects in order to develop Project Design Documents.

Evaluate economic feasibility and potential returns of carbon projects in AFOLU sector in terms of carbon credit’s potential and assess uncertainties and risks.

Critically evaluate financing models to balance the required upfront financing of carbon projects with the long-term sale of issued carbon credits.

Analyze carbon market trends, trading patterns, and carbon credit prices as well as the latest news and changes in international regulations and legal frameworks and advise on the best strategies to apply for the Blue Carbon business model and maximize the value of carbon credits.

Undertake comprehensive reviews and assessments of the existing legal and institutional framework to guide requirements and processes necessary for the operationalization of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Liaise with external consultants on project development as well as with other stakeholders: landowners, clients, foresters, NGOs working on forest conservation, etc.

Develop corporate level GHG emission calculations and recommendations, with proposed pricing and budget development.

Requirements:

Bachelor and Masters degree in any of the following fields: environmental science/engineering, sustainability, economy, forestry/forest science or related discipline.

5-7 years of proven experience in the technical and financial analysis of forest based carbon projects and in the development of emission reduction projects under some of the internationally recognized standards.

A clear understanding of the process of the development of REDD+, ARR, IFM type of projects; Deep understanding of VCM and compliance markets.

Strong scientific and technical skills that include a mixture of financial modeling, statistical analysis, remote sensing, GIS, carbon modeling, etc.

Knowledge of acquisition, management, interpretation, and exploitation of remote sensing data including Sentinel, LandSat, LiDAR, etc.

Ability to lead high level technical presentations.

This position may require occasional travel for up to 20% of the position.

Ability to perform occasional field work in steep, forestry, rugged terrain, and inclement weather

Oral and written fluency in English.

Good communication skills.

About Blue Carbon LLC

Blue Carbon LLC is an organization which was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon projects using modern methodologies. Blue carbon deploys emerging strategies in the context of country de-carbonization and use methodologies that focus not only on voluntary market, but on compliance market as well. We are committed to help businesses and government utilities to define their sustainable frameworks to help transit to a low carbon economy and reach their Net Zero goals in compliance with the transferability of credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Contact us to apply: Interested candidates please send your CV to leticiar@bluecarbon.ae