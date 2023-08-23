Asia Pacific > Australia teams up with Japan to reduce CO2 shipping costs

Australia teams up with Japan to reduce CO2 shipping costs

Published 09:37 on August 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:37 on August 23, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Shipping  /  No Comments

Australia’s Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (Fenex CRC) has signed with a consortium of Japanese shipping and gas companies to work towards more cost effective shipping of liquefied CO2.

Australia’s Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (Fenex CRC) has signed with a consortium of Japanese shipping and gas companies to work towards more cost effective shipping of liquefied CO2.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software