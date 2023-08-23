UK charity hopes to turn the tide of nature loss with £6-mln rewilding investment

A new grant-funded programme in the UK will seek to introduce keystone species and enhance marine protections across the country, in line with the country’s Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) targets.

The Wildlife Trusts has received £6 million from the Ecological Restoration Fund for its “Transforming Nature’s Recovery” programme, which aims to reintroduce keystone species, boost marine conservation, and rewild landscapes.

“Our bold approach to nature recovery is a highly necessary change of gear that will benefit every single one of us. Restoring and expanding wild places tackles problems of flooding, drought and pollinator decline; this is critical for farming, healthier rivers and seas, and adapting to the changing climate,” said Rob Stoneman, director of landscape recovery at The Wildlife Trusts.

The Wildlife Trusts is made up of 46 local branches, several of which will run specific projects under the “Transforming Nature’s Recovery” programme.

Projects backed by the fund include working to create a wildlife corridor in the north of England, peatland restoration in Northern Ireland, and nature-friendly farming in the Peak District. The funding also contributes to the 100-year project to establish 1,755 hectares of temperate Atlantic rainforest, which received £38 mln in funding from Aviva in June.

The new programme was funded by the Ecological Restoration Fund, which has provided rewilding grants across Europe, but also in several African countries, in addition to Chile and Malaysia.

The charitable fund was founded by Daniel Hotz, a Swiss orienteering competitor and World champion, and aims to support “evidence-based, practical, and transformational solutions for ecological protection and restoration” in line with the GBF targets and the ecosystem categories laid out under the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, according to its website.

“Recognising that our collective futures are intrinsically bound to the health of our environment, the urgency to address the UK’s troubling species decline and habitat degradation is paramount. By knitting together and rejuvenating wild spaces, we’re not only creating richer habitats for wildlife but also bringing tangible benefits to local communities,” Hotz said in a statement.

There is an estimated £56 billion funding gap to achieve the UK’s nature-related targets over the subsequent decade, according to the Wildlife Trusts. The organisation aims for the fund to contribute to helping the UK achieve its existing target of protecting at least 30% of land and sea by 2030, and to tackling its status as one of the most nature-depleted countries on the planet.

At COP15, the UN biodiversity conference hosted last December in Montreal, Canada, the UK co-chaired a group of nations calling for the establishment of the so-called 30×30 biodiversity targets. The eventual Kunming-Montreal GBF agreement included two such targets to restore 30% of degraded land and sea by 2030 and for governments to protect 30% of land and sea area.

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com

